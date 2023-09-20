Kinley (0-3) took the loss in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Padres. He allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

Kinley stepped into the game in the bottom of the ninth with the score 0-0 and managed to strike out two of the first three batters he faced. However, Xander Bogaerts tagged him for a two-run shot to walk it off for the Padres and give Kinley his third loss of 2023. Kinely has yielded mixed results over his last four outings, logging a pair of scoreless saves while giving up four total runs across his other two appearances, including a blown save and Tuesday's loss.