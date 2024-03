Kinley allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one across a scoreless eighth inning in Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Kinley pitched with a five-run lead in a setup role for Justin Lawrence. It was his second appearance of the season, with the first coming in Friday's loss to Arizona. Though the team hasn't yet had a save chance, Kinley appears more likely to be in line for holds rather than saves to begin the new year.