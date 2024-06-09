Kinley earned a save against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Kinley entered with Colorado holding a one-run lead in the ninth inning and allowed a one-out double to Brendan Donovan, but he was able to close out the contest without further trouble. The right-hander was pretty sharp in throwing 10 of 13 pitches for strikes. Kinley has now picked up each of Colorado's past two saves while Jalen Beeks -- who leads the club with six saves on the campaign -- has notched a hold in both of those contests. It's worth noting that Beeks has blown four saves this season while Kinley is a perfect 4-for-4 on save chances despite owning a 7.71 ERA. It appears Kinley may be the slight favorite for ninth-inning opportunities moving forward, though that's far from certain given the rockiness of Colorado's bullpen as a whole.