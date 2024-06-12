Share Video

Kinley picked up the save Tuesday against the Twins, allowing two runs on two hits with no walks over one inning. He struck out two.

Kinley inherited a three-run lead in the ninth but still had to sweat after allowing a leadoff double to Willi Castro and a two-run homer to Carlos Santana with two outs before icing the game by striking out Jose Miranda. Kinley has emerged as the Rockies preferred ninth-inning option -- supplanting Jalen Beeks -- though Tuesday's close call and Kinley's 8.10 ERA overall could open the door for other relievers to see save chances.

