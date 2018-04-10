Almonte was removed from his Opening Day start with Triple-A Albuquerque due to a nerve problem in his right elbow, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Elbow injuries are always a bit concerning, but big-league manager Bud Black says there's no need to worry. Almonte has dealt with this problem before and is only expected to miss just a few starts. No firm timetable for his return has been released at this point, but it seems like his best-case scenario is an early May return.