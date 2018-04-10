Rockies' Yency Almonte: Dealing with nerve issue in elbow
Almonte was removed from his Opening Day start with Triple-A Albuquerque due to a nerve problem in his right elbow, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Elbow injuries are always a bit concerning, but big-league manager Bud Black says there's no need to worry. Almonte has dealt with this problem before and is only expected to miss just a few starts. No firm timetable for his return has been released at this point, but it seems like his best-case scenario is an early May return.
More News
-
Rockies' Yency Almonte: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Yency Almonte: Spring success translates to strong season•
-
Rockies' Yency Almonte: Sent back to minors•
-
Rockies' Yency Almonte: Added to 40-man roster Friday•
-
Rockies' Yency Almonte: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Rockies' Yency Almonte: Traded to Rockies•
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...