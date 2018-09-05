Daza was recalled from Double-A Hartford and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

Daza last saw the field for the Yard Goats in late July when he sustained an unspecified left shoulder injury, Patrick Lyons of BSNRockies.com reports. The 24-year-old had a .306/.330/.461 slash line in 219 at-bats for Hartford this season. The Rockies made the move in order to free up space on the 40-man roster.