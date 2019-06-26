Royals' Brad Boxberger: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Royals designated Boxberger for assignment Wednesday.
Though Boxberger had turned in a palatable 3.77 ERA in 17 appearances since the beginning of May, his 1.40 WHIP and 5.7 BB/9 didn't paint as rosy a picture of his performance. He'll be replaced in the Kansas City bullpen and active roster by lefty Tim Hill, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.
