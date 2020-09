Singer (1-4) surrendered five runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.2 innings in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

Singer was far too generous with baserunners Friday, but all 10 hits he allowed were singles. That's little consolation, as this was his first start where he allowed more than eight batters to get on base. Singer has a 5.58 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB through 40.1 innings this season. He'll try to miss more bats Thursday in Cleveland in his next start.