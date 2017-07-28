Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Suffers setback on rehab assignment
Cuthbert (wrist) suffered a setback during his rehab assignment this week, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
He had been on pace to be activated from the disabled list by the end of the month, but Cuthbert's recent setback will extend his stay on the DL. Cuthbert had been slashing .212/.350/.394 with one home run during his rehab stint prior to the setback. The Royals figure to have an updated timeline for his return in the coming days.
