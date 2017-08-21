Royals' Jason Hammel: Holds off Indians for sixth win

Hammel (6-9) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three batters through six innings during Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Hammel has now allowed three runs or fewer in 13 of his past 15 starts and entered Sunday's outing with a 3.89 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 7.2 K/9 through those previous 14 games. His fantasy ceiling is low, but he's currently providing reliable numbers that move the needle in most fantasy settings. Hammel lines up to face Cleveland at Progressive Field in his next start.