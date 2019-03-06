Rangers' Jason Hammel: Throws two innings Tuesday
Hammel made his debut for the Rangers, throwing two scoreless innings in Tuesday's game against Oakland.
Hammel signed late in the offseason and is behind others at this stage, though manager Chris Woodward told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com that he has time to compete for a job. Hammel has made 298 career starts and is being stretched out in camp, but Woodward said he's competing for a spot in the Rangers' bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...