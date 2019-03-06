Hammel made his debut for the Rangers, throwing two scoreless innings in Tuesday's game against Oakland.

Hammel signed late in the offseason and is behind others at this stage, though manager Chris Woodward told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com that he has time to compete for a job. Hammel has made 298 career starts and is being stretched out in camp, but Woodward said he's competing for a spot in the Rangers' bullpen.