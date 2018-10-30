Jason Hammel: Becomes free agent
The Royals declined Hammel's option for 2019.
Hammel, who posted a combined 5.59 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 6.9 K/9 in his two seasons with the Royals, would have been due $12 million in 2019, so Kansas City's decision to buy the veteran out for $2 million comes as no surprise. Entering his age-36 season, Hammel doesn't figure to draw much interest as a free agent given his recent struggles.
More News
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Dropped from rotation•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes sixth straight loss•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Roughed up by Mariners•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Allows nine runs in loss to Astros•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Dealt eighth loss Tuesday•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes seventh loss despite quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...