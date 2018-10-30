The Royals declined Hammel's option for 2019.

Hammel, who posted a combined 5.59 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 6.9 K/9 in his two seasons with the Royals, would have been due $12 million in 2019, so Kansas City's decision to buy the veteran out for $2 million comes as no surprise. Entering his age-36 season, Hammel doesn't figure to draw much interest as a free agent given his recent struggles.

More News
Our Latest Stories