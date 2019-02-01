Hammel signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Rangers on Friday.

Hammel spent the last two seasons in Kansas City but the Royals declined his option in October, making him a free agent. The 36-year-old struggled with 5.59 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and allowed 44 home runs over 307.1 innings. The veteran right-hander will undoubtedly be looking for a bounce-back season if he can manage to crack the Opening Day roster.