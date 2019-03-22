Hammel was told Friday he'd made the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The Rangers have yet to officially add Hammel to the 40-man roster, but that transaction should be coming some time in the next few days. Hammel expected to open the season in the bullpen, but he has 298 starts under his belt so far in his big-league career, and he could be one of the first pitchers called upon should injures strike the Rangers' injury-prone rotation. The 36-year-old posted ERAs of 5.29 and 6.02 in the last two seasons while calling the pitchers' paradise of Kauffman Stadium home, so expectations should be low for him this year at hitter-friendly Globe Life Park.

