Rangers' Jason Hammel: Will not go to minors
Hammel said he will not go to the minors if he doesn't make the Rangers' roster, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. "I certainly won't go to Triple-A," Hammel said after firing four scoreless innings Friday. "This is a grind. If it requires me to go home, I know my family is waiting for me and has been for a while. I'm more than willing to go home and spend time with them."
Hammel's allowed just one run on on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 8.2 Cactus League innings. The Rangers already have a projected rotation, so Hammel could stick around as a long reliever/spot starter, and he could be the first option should one of the three starters coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery falter.
