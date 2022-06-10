Payamps (2-1) allowed a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings, earning the win Thursday versus the Orioles.
Payamps left Monday's game after getting struck by a line drive in his lower body and didn't pitch Tuesday or Wednesday. He was effective in his return, escaping a jam created by Kris Bubic and Collin Snider in the fifth inning before pitching a clean sixth. Outside of a messy outing May 27 (four runs in two-thirds of an inning), Payamps has been solid as a low-leverage option for the Royals. He has a 2.63 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB through 24 innings, and he's yet to allow a home run this season. His 3.8 BB/9 mark is too high, but a 3.02 FIP suggests regression shouldn't cause a drastic impact.