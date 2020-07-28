site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Jorge Soler: Hits second homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Soler went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Monday's 14-6 win over Detroit.
Soler extended the Royals' lead to seven runs with his fifth-inning long ball, his second homer of the season. Unfortunately, his two home runs are his only two hits in 13 at-bats so far.
