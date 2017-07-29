Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Collects 22nd save of campaign Friday
Herrera pitched a scoreless inning on one hit while striking out one to earn his 22nd victory of the season Friday against the Red Sox.
Herrera was protecting a two-run lead, and despite allowing a baserunner, was able to close the door on the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Although his 4.17 ERA is high for a closer, his ability to collect saves makes him an extremely-valuable fantasy option.
