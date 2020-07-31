Herrera was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday.
The veteran right-hander last appeared in Sunday's contest and surrendered four runs over two innings, which appears to have been the final straw for Chicago. Herrera signed a two-year, $18 million contract in January 2019, but he struggled last season with a 6.14 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 53:23 K:BB over 51.1 innings.
