Herrera was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday.

The veteran right-hander last appeared in Sunday's contest and surrendered four runs over two innings, which appears to have been the final straw for Chicago. Herrera signed a two-year, $18 million contract in January 2019, but he struggled last season with a 6.14 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 53:23 K:BB over 51.1 innings.

