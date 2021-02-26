Herrera announced his retirement on his personal Twitter page Friday.
The 31-year-old calls it quits after spending a decade in the big leagues. He'll finish with 61 saves and a 3.21 ERA in 513.2 innings of work for the Royals, Nationals and White Sox. He'll be remembered most for his time as part of the dominant trio of late-inning arms alongside Wade Davis and Greg Holland that carried the Royals to back-to-back pennants and a World Series title in the middle of the last decade. He posted a 1.26 ERA in 28.2 postseason innings during those two years.