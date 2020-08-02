The White Sox requested waivers for Herrera on Sunday for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.

After designating Herrera for assignment, no team was unwilling to scoop him up off waivers, which doesn't come as a surprise given that the two-time All-Star was owed $8.5 million in 2020 and would need to be bought out for another $1 million in 2021. Rather than retaining Herrera as part of their 60-man roster pool, the White Sox will part ways with the 30-year-old entirely following a rough two-year stint with the club. Over his 59 appearances spanning this season and last, Herrera posted a 6.54 ERA (4.94 FIP) in 53.2 innings.