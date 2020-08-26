Herrera was released by the Cubs on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Herrera signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs earlier in the month but was let go before making it to the majors. The veteran right-hander owns an unsightly 6.54 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 53.2 innings over the past two seasons.
