Bubic gave up two unearned runs on five hits and zero walks while striking out four over seven innings Sunday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor in the decision.

This is the first time Bubic has given up fewer than two earned runs since June 4. He has not struck out more than five batters in a start since June 20. It's unclear if Bubic will pitch next weekend at home against the Rays or the following week at home against the Angels.