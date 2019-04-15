Duda went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and four RBI in a 9-8 victory against the Indians on Sunday.

The power lefty has been in the starting lineup for three straight games and finally broke through with a couple hits. He also hit his first homer of the year. Duda has poor overall numbers, but he's always been a very streaky hitter, so it's possible he's about to go on a real hot streak. Duda is hitting .182 with two extra-base hits, seven RBI and a run in 22 at-bats this season.