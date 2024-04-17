Garcia isn't in the Royals' lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Garcia turned in an 0-for-4 performance during Wednesday's early game, so he'll remain in the dugout for the nightcap. Nick Loftin will fill in at the hot corner and bat sixth.
More News
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Nabs two steals in victory•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Early power surge continues•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Drives in three during win•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Goes yard in big win•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Hits leadoff home run•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Batting leadoff on Opening Day•