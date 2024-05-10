Garcia went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Garcia singled in the top of the third before coming around to score on a Vinnie Pasquantino home run and later added two doubles to give him his first three-hit performance of the season. The third baseman has now hit safely in four consecutive games and in six of eight games to open this month, tallying four RBI and four runs scored over that latter stretch. However, he hasn't stolen a base since April 30.