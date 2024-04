Garcia went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Tigers.

Garcia struggled in the middle of April, but he's now logged four multi-hit efforts over his last five games. He's added three steals and five RBI in that span while continuing to sit atop the Royals' order. The third baseman is slashing .222/.277/.380 with four home runs, seven steals, 20 RBI and 13 runs scored over 27 contests this season.