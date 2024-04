Garcia went 2-for-4 with a run batted in and two stolen bases during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Garcia collected his fifth and sixth stolen bases of the season for his second multi-steal game of 2024. He plated Kyle Isbel in the second inning on a single and notched another single in the fifth. Garcia is batting .368 with four runs scored and four RBi in his last five games.