Royals' Meibrys Viloria: Sent down to minors
Viloria was optioned to High-A Wilmington on Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Viloria went 1-for-6 and scored a run in six spring training league games. He figures to start the year at High-A Wilmington after being dismissed from major-league camp.
