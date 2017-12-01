Morin agreed to a one-year contract with the Royals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Morin was claimed off waiver by the Royals in September of this past season after the Angels designated the right-hander for assignment, and he went on to appear in six games for his new club. Over the course of the year, he posted an ERA of 7.20 and a 1.70 WHIP over 20 innings, but missed some time with neck stiffness and shuffled betweens the Angels' Triple-A affiliate as well. Moving forward, he will look to latch onto a role with Kansas City's bullpen, and try to recapture his form from 2016.