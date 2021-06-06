site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-michael-taylor-absent-from-sunday-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Michael Taylor: Absent from Sunday lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Taylor will get at least the beginning of Sunday's game off, with Jarrod Dyson slated to man center field during the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read