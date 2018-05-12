Royals' Mike Moustakas: Three hits Friday
Moustakas was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-9 victory over Cleveland.
Moustakas hit an RBI double during the Royals' three-run sixth inning to help overcome a 9-4 deficit. The 29-year-old has continued his strong start to the season and is slashing .301/.335/.569 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 153 at-bats.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Drives home five•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Drives in three•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Late addition to Wednesday lineup•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Remains on bench Wednesday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Sitting out Tuesday as precautionary measure•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Held out Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.