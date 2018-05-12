Royals' Mike Moustakas: Three hits Friday

Moustakas was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-9 victory over Cleveland.

Moustakas hit an RBI double during the Royals' three-run sixth inning to help overcome a 9-4 deficit. The 29-year-old has continued his strong start to the season and is slashing .301/.335/.569 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 153 at-bats.