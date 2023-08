The Royals recalled Velazquez from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Velazquez will suit up in a Royals uniform for the first time on Thursday with a spot on the bench. He was traded from the Cubs on July 31 where the 24-year-old had a .934 OPS through 32 plate appearances. In his six games in Triple-A Omaha, the outfielder tallied one hit in 22 at bats.