Lopez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

After returning from the 10-day injured list Monday and going 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored, Lopez has been left on the bench for two straight contests. Both of those absences have come against left-handed pitching, however, so the lefty-hitting Lopez could still be on track to fill a strong-side platoon role now that he's healthy again.