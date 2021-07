O'Hearn is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Baltimore.

O'Hearn sits for the first game of the second half after starting seven straight games prior to the break. He struggled to a .422 OPS over that stretch and owns a .643 OPS on the season, so he hasn't exactly made a great case for an everyday role. Whit Merrifield will be the right fielder Friday, with Jorge Soler serving as the designated hitter.