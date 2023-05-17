Kansas City transferred Yarbrough (head) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Yarbrough was placed on the IL on May 8 after he was diagnosed with multiple fractures upon being hit in the head by a line drive in his start against Oakland a day prior. Kansas City won't look to rush him back from the serious injury, as Yarbrough will now miss at least two months after being moved to the 60-day IL. The southpaw's removal from the 40-man roster opens up a spot for right-hander Mike Mayers, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha prior to Wednesday's game against the Padres.