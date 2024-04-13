Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Mets.

Perez was responsible for the Royals' only run and one of their three hits when he took Luis Severino deep in the second inning. Perez continues to hit well in the cleanup spot, batting .327 with an .871 OPS, three homers, 11 RBI, seven runs scored and a double over 14 contests. With the Royals playing well early on, Perez's success should lead to an increase in counting stats after he had 80 RBI and 59 runs scored over 140 games last year.