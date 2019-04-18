Barlow secured the save against the White Sox on Wednesday with a scoreless 10th inning. He allowed zero hits and one walk while recording one strikeout.

Regular closer Wily Peralta pitched the eighth and ninth innings, giving Barlow the opportunity for the first save of his career when the Royals took the lead in the top of the 10th. The 26-year-old has a 2.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB across eight innings this season.