Greinke allowed two runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out three in 5.2 innings during the win over the Orioles in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. He didn't factor into the decision.

Greinke was unable to record a third consecutive quality start Sunday, but he was still relatively effective at limiting runs considering he gave up 10 hits. The right-hander's control wasn't a major issue, as he threw 64 of his 93 pitches for strikes. Greinke hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his starts this year, and he's posted a 2.67 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 33.2 innings. He projects to make his next start on the road against Colorado on Saturday.