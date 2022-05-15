Chafin pitched a clean eighth inning with two strikeouts to earn a hold in Saturday's win over the Orioles.

Despite some hiccups lately, Gregory Soto saw the save opportunity Saturday, and he was able to shut the door on Baltimore. Chafin has pitched pretty well with a 2.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10 strikeouts across seven innings this season, which has earned him some trust in a setup role. Soto should stick as the closer for now, though Chafin could be an option at some point, along with Michael Fulmer and Will Vest.