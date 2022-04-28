Chafin allowed one run on two hits across an inning of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Twins. He struck out one.

Chafin, who suffered a groin injury in spring training, was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday but didn't enter the game. He looked rusty in his season debut Wednesday, as he allowed back-to-back doubles to start the inning, though he escaped with only the one run allowed. Despite the tough outing, Chafin should settle into a valuable bullpen role as the team's top lefty reliever outside of closer Gregory Soto.