The Tigers transferred Meadows (Achilles) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The transaction is merely procedural, as Meadows has already missed more than 60 days while recovering from strains of both Achilles' tendons. After being pulled off his rehab assignment in mid-August, Meadows hadn't resumed full activities before he disclosed in a post on his personal Twitter account Friday that he won't be returning to action in 2022. He ends his first season in Detroit with zero home runs, zero stolen bases, 11 RBI and nine runs in 36 games with the club.
