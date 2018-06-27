Tigers' Christin Stewart: Lands on minor-league DL
Stewart (calf) was placed on the 7-day disabled list with Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
He left Tuesday's game with a calf injury, and while it was thought to be a minor issue, it will nonetheless cost the young slugger at least a week's worth of games. Stewart is hitting .269/.351/.504 with 15 home runs and a 61:34 K:BB in 268 at-bats for the Mud Hens, but he is hitting just .241/.309/.373 in 22 June games. A month ago, it seemed like a first-half promotion to the majors could have been in order for Stewart, but given this injury and his recent struggles at the plate, it seems unlikely that we see him in the big leagues anytime soon.
