Stewart will be competing for a bench spot during spring training after the Tigers added to their outfield depth during the offseason, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

JaCoby Jones and Victor Reyes return and look like outfield starters, and the team added Robbie Grossman and Nomar Mazara in free agency. Akil Baddoo also came over in the Rule 5 draft, creating a bit of a logjam. Stewart's prospect luster has faded over the past few seasons as he's struggled to hit consistently at the MLB level, so he'll need a strong spring training to have any chance at sticking in the majors.