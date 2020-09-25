site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-christin-stewart-back-in-big-leagues | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
MLB Power Rankings
Standings
Statistics
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Back in big leagues
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 25, 2020
at
5:20 pm ET 1 min read
Stewarts was recalled by the Tigers on Friday.
Stewart spent most of the year on the big-league roster before being demoted in early September. He's hitting just .171/.233/.317 on the season in 90 plate appearances. Jeimer Candelario (back) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/25/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/25/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read