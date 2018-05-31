Tigers' Daniel Stumpf: Avoids structural damage to elbow
Stumpf was cleared of any structural damage to his left elbow after undergoing an MRI on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Stumpf was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday after experiencing irritation in the ulnar nerve of his elbow, but follow-up examinations revealed that the ligament is still intact. The 27-year-old is expected to rest up for a few days to allow the inflammation in the elbow to subside before resuming a throwing program.
