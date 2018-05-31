Stumpf was cleared of any structural damage to his left elbow after undergoing an MRI on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Stumpf was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday after experiencing irritation in the ulnar nerve of his elbow, but follow-up examinations revealed that the ligament is still intact. The 27-year-old is expected to rest up for a few days to allow the inflammation in the elbow to subside before resuming a throwing program.