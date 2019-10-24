Stumpf (elbow) was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Thursday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Stumpf was already a non-tender candidate due to his role as a lefty specialist, as the league will implement a three-batter minimum for pitchers in 2020, and he now finds himself off the team's 40-man roster. The 28-year-old cleared waivers and opted to become a free agent, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. In 48 appearances this season, the southpaw recorded a 4.34 ERA with 28 strikeouts over 29 innings pitched.