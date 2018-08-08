Stumpf was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Artie Lewicki will take Stumpf's place on the active roster after the latter was cast off the 25-man prior to Wednesday's game. Across 41 relief appearances with the Tigers this year, Stumpf has logged an abysmal 7.11 ERA and 2.01 WHIP with a 5.3 BB/9.

