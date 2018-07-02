Stumpf (elbow) has returned to health and will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo, John Wagner of The Toledo Blade reports.

Stumpf has appeared in 28 games for Detroit this season, accruing a 5.71 ERA and 1.90 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 17.1 innings. He'll likely be used in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen, given his alarming ERA.