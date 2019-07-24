Stumpf was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

Stumpf has been on the big-league roster all season and has pitched capably enough, recording a 4.44 ERA in 26.1 innings. Both his 20.2 percent strikeout rate and 10.5 percent walk rate are worse than average, though not by a large amount. He'll make way for Drew VerHagen, whose contract will be selected in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories